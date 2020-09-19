Woman accused of setting Lansing fire that killed 3

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A woman accused of setting a fire that killed her boyfriend's mother and two boys sent a threatening text message just before the blaze, Lansing police said.

“I'm outside your mom's house. ... I hope your mom likes being burned alive,” Abbieana Williams said, according to a police affidavit filed in the case.

Williams, 21, is charged with murder and arson in the Sept. 3 deaths of Melissa Westen and two grandchildren, ages 8 and 4.

Police said Williams told a friend that she was mad at her boyfriend because she suspected he was cheating on her, the Lansing State Journal reported.

“All she wants is to be given a liar detector test and she wants her innocence proven without a doubt,” said Drique Blackmon, who is Williams' mother.

Blackmon said her daughter isn't violent.

“If you were to go at her, fighting her, she’s going to drop to the ground and curl up,” Blackmon said.