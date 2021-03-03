https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Woman-accused-in-shooting-at-outdoor-SC-mall-15997316.php
Woman accused in shooting at outdoor SC mall
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina woman is in custody for the January shooting that injured another woman at an open-air mall.
The North Charleston Police Department announced the arrest Wednesday of India Nicole Summersett, 19.
On Jan. 8, a woman was shot in the chest while sitting in her vehicle parked at the Tanger Outlets in North Charleston, authorities said.
Summerset faces a charge of attempted murder, attempted armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Police did not say what led them to her.
Summerset's bond hearing is scheduled Thursday. It was unknown if she has an attorney.
View Comments