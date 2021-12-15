Witness testifies Navy sailor was near where ship fire began JULIE WATSON, Associated Press Dec. 15, 2021 Updated: Dec. 15, 2021 12:14 a.m.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — A key witness in the Navy’s case against a junior sailor accused of setting the fire that destroyed a U.S. warship last year in San Diego testified that he is certain that he saw the suspect in the area where the flames ignited and another says the suspect mumbled “I’m guilty” on the way to the brig.
The testimony came Tuesday in a military court hearing to determine whether there is enough evidence for Ryan Sawyer Mays to face a military trial.