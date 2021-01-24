Wisconsin shows lowest daily COVID-19 total since September

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Wisconsin health officials on Sunday confirmed 1,119 positive tests for the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the lowest daily total since September.

The trend of lower cases and hospitalizations continues to play out in daily reports. The state Department of Health Services lists the weekly average at 1,596 cases, which is similar to numbers in mid-September. The state was averaging about 6,500 cases a day in mid-November.

There were about 548 new cases per 100,000 people in Wisconsin over the past two weeks, which ranks 37th in the country for new cases per capita, The COVID Tracking Project reported. One in every 423 people in Wisconsin tested positive in the past week.

Officials on Sunday confirmed six new deaths, for a total of 5,691 since the start of the pandemic. The death toll is 22nd highest in the country overall and the 32nd highest per capita at about 106 deaths per 100,000 people, according to Johns Hopkins University researchers.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.