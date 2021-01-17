Wisconsin's average daily virus cases remain mostly constant

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Wisconsin health officials on Sunday confirmed 1,606 new cases of the coronavirus, out of nearly 7,000 people tested in the last day.

Nearly 522,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases in the state has remained mostly constant around 2,591 per day, according to Johns Hopkins University researchers. One in every 320 people in Wisconsin tested positive in the past week.

Officials on Sunday reported one new death, for a total of 5,451 fatalities. The death count is the 23rd highest in the country overall and the 32nd highest per capita at nearly 102 deaths per 100,000 people, researchers said.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.