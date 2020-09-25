Wisconsin's COVID-19 cases go up again, near all-time high

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin's newly reported COVID-19 cases grew again Friday, just shy of the highest daily total since the pandemic broke out.

The state Department of Health Services reported 2,504 new cases, short of the record set exactly one week ago of 2,533 new cases. On Thursday, there were 2,392 new cases.

In total, Wisconsin has had nearly 111,000 people test positive and 1,274 deaths.

Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases in Wisconsin has increased by 936, an increase of 93%. There were 403 new cases per 100,000 people in Wisconsin over the past two weeks, which ranks fourth in the country for new cases per capita.

People hospitalized with the virus is at an all-time high, with 528 patients with 151 in intensive care as of Thursday, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. The total hospitalized is the highest it’s been since the outbreak started and is up by 181 patients over the past seven days