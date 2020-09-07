Wisconsin reports no new deaths, 567 more cases of COVID-19

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Wisconsin health officials confirmed an additional 567 cases of the coronavirus on Monday, bringing the state's total number of cases to 81,760.

There were no new deaths reported in the state. A total of 1,168 people have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Officials say that nearly 89%, or 72,478, of people who had COVID-19 in Wisconsin have recovered, while 8,096 people have active cases of the virus.

So far, 1,308, 553 people have been tested overall.