Wisconsin reports 19 new deaths due to the coronavirus

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Wisconsin health officials on Monday confirmed 19 new deaths due to the coronavirus, all but two of which were in Milwaukee County.

The update lifted the number of fatalities since the start of the pandemic to 5,470. The death count is the 23rd highest in the country overall and the 32nd highest per capita at nearly 102 deaths per 100,000 people, according to Johns Hopkins University researchers.

Officials said 1,083 of the of the 5,132 COVID-19 tests processed in the last day came back positive, increasing the total number of cases to 522,877. A total of 491,962 cases, or about 94%, are considered recovered.

Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases has remained mostly constant around 2,558 per day, researchers said. One in every 325 people in Wisconsin tested positive in the past week.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.