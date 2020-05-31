Wisconsin reports 173 new coronavirus cases, 4 deaths

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin health officials reported 173 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Sunday, raising the state’s total to 18,403.

Four new deaths from COVID-19 were reported in the state Sunday, bringing Wisconsin’s death toll to 592 since the pandemic began. The new deaths are significantly fewer than the number announced in any of the past few days. A total of 71 deaths were reported between Wednesday and Saturday.

The Green Bay Press-Gazette reports the new cases reported Sunday by the state Department of Human Services are the lowest in almost two weeks. The percentage of positive tests dropped sharply from previous days, down to its lowest point ever at 2.3%.

But the number of people hospitalized in Wisconsin for the virus remains high. As of Sunday 414 people were hospitalized, with 133 of those patients in intensive care.

