Wisconsin lawmakers warned of Medicaid enrollment spike

MADISON, Wis. (AP) —

Medicaid enrollment in Wisconsin is expected to increase dramatically due to the coronavirus pandemic, requiring the Legislature to take swift action to bolster the program that serves more than 1 million poor, elderly and disabled people, the state’s health secretary warned legislative leaders in a letter Tuesday.

“The pandemic is likely to significantly increase Medicaid expenditures (through June 2021),” Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm wrote to the co-chairs of the Legislature’s budget committee. “Medicaid members will require more health care services, and the pandemic’s effects on the nation’s economy will likely drive up Medicaid enrollment.”

Gov. Tony Evers and Republicans who control the Legislature are discussing a state aid package to complement an estimated $2.2 billion coming the state’s way as part of the federal stimulus. Evers urged Republicans to act quickly, to help deal with a dramatic rise in unemployment caused largely by orders earlier this month to close all nonessential businesses as part of an effort to slow the growth of the virus.

Lawmakers were expected to receive an analysis of what money is coming to the state under the federal bill as soon as Tuesday.