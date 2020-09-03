Wisconsin launches new school safety tip line

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — There's a new tip line in Wisconsin for anyone who wants to report a school safety concern.

The “Speak Up, Speak Out Resource Center” created by the Wisconsin Department of Justice is available around the clock to serve as a resource for helping to prevent school violence. Attorney General Josh Kaul said Thursday that the new tool launched as the new school year begins is a resource for parents, teachers, students and others concerned about their own safety or the safety of others.

Kaul said that students working virtually now have less contact with teachers, counselors, coaches and others so the tip line gives them another option to contact someone.

School safety concerns can be submitted either via a website, a mobile phone application or a toll-free number. Staff are monitoring the tip line around the clock to respond to tips and contact police or school officials as necessary, the Justice Department said.

The resource center was created at the direction of an advisory committee created under state law that includes representatives from numerous groups, including the state education department, students, law enforcement officials, school groups and others.

The program is paid for through a $2 million federal grant.