Wisconsin court to rule on immunity in sex trafficking case

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin's Supreme Court is set to decide Wednesday whether a sex trafficking victim accused of homicide can argue at trial that she was justified in killing the man who trafficked her, a ruling that could help define the extent of immunity for trafficking victims nationwide.
Prosecutors say Chrystul Kizer traveled to Randall Volar's home in Kenosha in June 2018. She shot him in the head, burned down the house and stole his BMW, according to court documents. She was 17 at the time. She faces multiple charges, including arson and first-degree intentional homicide. That count carries a mandatory life sentence.