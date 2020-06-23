Wisconsin authorities ID Minnesota man as homicide victim

BARRON, Wis. (AP) — Authorities in northwestern Wisconsin have identified the bones of a Minnesota man they say was the apparent victim of a homicide.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday that remains found near Barron in December 2017 are those of Gary Herbst, 63, of New Prague, Minnesota. The sheriff’s department said Herbt’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

Herbt’s remains were identified with help from the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation and the DNA Doe Project. Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said no other comments are being made about the active case.