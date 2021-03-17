Wisconsin agency 'woefully behind' on virus data cleanup

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin is “woefully behind” in cleaning up COVID-19 data and a renewed emphasis it has placed on making sure its case counts are more accurate has resulted in swings in previously reported numbers, state health officials said Wednesday.
There's a concern the public won't understand why the numbers are changing, state Department of Health Services officials told The Associated Press, even though they said it's part of a routine process that fell behind in the fall as COVID-19 cases were spiking.