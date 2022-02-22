Wisconsin Senate voting on Republican voting changes

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Senate is moving ahead Tuesday with a package of fast-tracked voting changes introduced after former President Donald Trump's defeat in 2020, measures that minority Democrats don't have the votes to stop in the Legislature but that Gov. Tony Evers is expected to veto.
Republicans also don't have enough votes to override an Evers veto, making the votes this week largely about providing campaign fodder heading into November and setting the stage for what the Legislature in battleground Wisconsin may take up again next year.