Wisconsin Senate poised to pass COVID-19 relief package

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Senate was poised to pass a scaled-down COVID-19 relief package Tuesday, continuing a monthslong fight over the legislation.

The Republican-controlled Legislature passed a COVID-19 relief deal in April but did nothing to address the pandemic all summer and fall. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican legislative leaders began talking with each other about a second package late last year but couldn't come up with an agreement.

Assembly Republicans went ahead and passed their own package last week. Evers said he opposes it. Senate Republicans have taken the Assembly proposal and pared it back, removing numerous provisions Democrats and the governor opposed.

Gone are provisions that would have prohibited local health officials from closing businesses for more than two weeks at a time, required school boards vote every two weeks on whether to continue all-virtual learning; and forced the governor to submit plans for spending federal COVID-19 relief aid to the Legislature and create a plan for reopening the state Capitol building to the public. Evers closed the Capitol in March to prevent spreading the virus.

The Senate bill would still ensure that Medicaid covers COVID-19 testing and vaccinations, guarantee SeniorCare, the state’s prescription drug discount program for senior citizens, would cover vaccinations and college students can satisfy course requirements by volunteering to assist with COVID-19 related work.

But it also contains proposals that Evers and others don't like, including limiting liability for COVID-19 claims against businesses, schools, governments and health care providers. It also extends the waiver of a one-week waiting period to receive unemployment benefits only until March 14. Evers wants the waiver extended into July.

Evers has not said whether he supports the Senate version of the package.

The Senate was expected to vote on the bill during a floor session set to begin late Tuesday morning. Senate passage would send the bill back to the Assembly. Kit Beyer, a spokeswoman for Speaker Robin Vos, didn't immediately respond to a message inquiring about the revised package's chances in that chamber.