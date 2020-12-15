Wisconsin Capitol Christmas tree put up by lawmakers removed

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Christmas tree put up by two Republican lawmakers in the rotunda of Wisconsin's Capitol was removed Tuesday because they did not have a permit and they refused to move it to an area where it could be displayed.

The lawmakers put the tree up on Dec. 1 after Democratic Gov. Tony Evers said the typical towering holiday tree would not be displayed because the building is closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. That tree, decorated with ornaments made by school children across the state, is typically a big attraction over the holiday season.

Even though the Capitol is closed to the public, some lawmakers and staff are still working out of it.

Republicans have bristled at Evers' decision to refer to live tree that is put up each year as a holiday tree, rather than a Christmas tree.

Reps. Paul Tittl and Shae Sortwell, both Republicans, put up their artificial tree on Dec. 1 and in a video asked school children from their districts to submit ornaments. They erected the tree despite not having heard back on their request for a permit. Capitol Police subsequently denied their request to put up what they described as a “historical display” in the rotunda and the lawmakers appealed.