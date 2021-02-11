Winter weather causes slick roads, power outages

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Officials in central Kentucky were urging people to stay home Thursday due to icy conditions from a winter storm that downed tree limbs and power lines.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said state offices would be closed due to the weather.

Crews were responding to numerous calls of icy limbs and power lines down, Lexington police said in a tweet that urged people not to travel “unless absolutely necessary.”

Some roadways were covered in snow and ice and blocked by fallen tree limbs, Kentucky transportation officials said.

The state had nearly 70,000 power outages reported at 9 a.m., according to poweroutage.us, a utility tracking website.

A winter weather advisory stretched from Texas to Virginia and power outages were scattered through several states with the most in Kentucky and West Virginia.