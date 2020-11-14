Wind storm causes lengthy power outage around Whidbey Island

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Because of high winds, the majority of Whidbey Island was experiencing a prolonged power outage for most residents.

The power went out around 11:30 a.m. Friday, The Herald reported. According to Puget Sound Energy, it was expected to last upwards of midnight Friday. As of Friday evening, the PSE outage map showed more than 34,800 customers were affected, including those in Anacortes on Fidalgo Island, La Conner and other service areas near Whidbey.

Residents on Camano Island lost power around 11:15 a.m. Friday because of equipment damage on a transmission line, said Aaron Swaney, a spokesman for the Snohomish County Public Utility District. About 14,500 PUD customers, including some in Stanwood, were without power as of Friday evening.

On Whidbey, traffic lights at some highway intersections were out, creating minor motorist confusion. Grocery stores with generators were open.

The Clinton ferry terminal has a generator and service to Mukilteo remained on schedule.