A new line of of heavy winds is moving through Michigan Thursday, knocking out power to tens of thousands of energy customers.

Consumers Energy reports more than 150,000 customers without power across the state following 60 mph gusts in some communities. Much of the state remained under a high wind warning or wind advisory Thursday, which were issued by the National Weather Service.

As of 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Consumers Energy lists 4,386 customers in Manistee County without power, which makes up 29.5% of its customers in the county. Benzie County has 4,076 customers without power — or 43.3% of all customers.

Further east, Mecosta County has 3,511 customers without power, Lake County has 720 and Osceola County has 3,433.

In Midland County, 1,523 customers were without power.

Consumers said ahead of the main line of winds that it was preparing for the situation. It pre-staged over 110 crews who are assessing the damage already caused, deenergizing wires that have fallen and preparing lineworkers and forestry crews for restoration.

“Mother Nature has hit Michigan hard again, but we are ready to respond in full force as soon as conditions are safe,” said Christine Wisniewski, one of Consumers Energy’s Officers in Charge for the storm event. “Our restoration team including lineworkers, forestry crews, and restoration management staff have been prepping since Tuesday and are ready to start restoring service for customers once the winds die down. Based on current damage assessments, we expect most impacted customers to be restored by the end of the day Saturday.”

Consumers Energy asks the public to keep important safety tips in mind:

• Be alert to crews working along roads. Drivers should slow down or stop and wait for oncoming traffic to clear so they safely can go past workers on roadsides.

• Call 2-1-1 if you are looking for help connecting to resources that offer assistance in your community. 2-1-1 is a free statewide service.

• Never use a generator in an attached garage, basement, enclosed patio or near any air intakes. Doing so could cause a generator to produce hazardous levels of carbon monoxide, an odorless, colorless and deadly gas. Read more guidance on safe generator use here.

• Consumers Energy will trim or remove trees interfering with electric restoration activities. Once safe to do so, clean-up of debris from tree trimming or removal during a storm emergency is the responsibility of individual property owners.

• In some cases, the mast which holds the electric service wires to a customer’s home or business may have been damaged or torn away. Crews will reconnect the wires to a home, but only a licensed electrician can repair or replace a mast or a cable.

In Huron County, DTE Energy reports an outage along M-53 north of Bad Axe and an outage east of Ubly.

"Severe weather has hit Southeast Michigan, and DTE crews are preparing to restore power to impacted customers," DTE stated on its website. "Report any outage or downed power line. Please stay safe. Keep at least 20 feet away from any downed power lines and anything they are in contact with and consider them live and dangerous."