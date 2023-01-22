Willow Creek Theatre a venue for Iowa City performances

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — In the first “fully functional” year of Willow Creek Theatre Co., there’s been a production of “Hedwig and The Angry Inch,” improv performances and open-mic nights in a building containing folding chairs and couches, a small display of candy bars and snacks, and a single wall with a preexisting mural of a tree.
Luke Brooks, co-founder, sat with the Iowa City Press-Citizen in early November on those couches. He arrived with his newborn son before an executive meeting scheduled later in the evening.