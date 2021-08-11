Williamson County school board approves mask mandate

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — School officials in an affluent Tennessee county south of Nashville have voted to implement a temporary mask mandate for elementary school students, staff and visitors.

Local news outlets report that the school board in Williamson County made the decision Tuesday evening after a nearly four-hour meeting that saw frequent disruptions from attendees opposed to mask mandates. One person was escorted from the room by deputies, and dozens of other parents opposed to mask mandates also walked out in support.