William & Mary creates new transition program for veterans

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — William & Mary is launching a program that will prepare veterans for leadership roles in the civilian world.

The university said in a statement Wednesday that its W&M VET program will help veterans transition through areas of study that range from business and law to international affairs and health management.

The school in Williamsburg, Virginia, will also help veterans and their families undergo a healthy change over into civilian life. Student veterans will receive support through a “buddy system” that connects them with peers and mentors who are experienced executives.

The program is being launched with a $10 million gift from an anonymous alumna who serves as a trustee of the William & Mary Foundation. The gift also creates a new position of special assistant for military and veterans affairs.

“She challenged William & Mary to think transformatively about how we approach veterans’ education as a nation and to innovate in the way we support those who serve this country," university President Katherine Rowe said in a statement about the unnamed donor.

The school is located in a region that is home to more than 80,000 active duty military service members. As many as 15,000 military personnel in the region leave for civilian life each year.