Will gyms go the way of arcades and movie rental stores? JOHN SEEWER, Associated Press Aug. 9, 2021 Updated: Aug. 9, 2021 10:45 a.m.
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Going to the gym was always part of Kari Hamra’s routine until last year’s government-ordered shutdowns forced her to replace the workouts with daily rides on her Peloton stationary bike.
That’s when she discovered something surprising — she did not miss the gym. At least not the driving back and forth, filling water bottles, changing clothes and most of all, taking time away from her husband and two boys.