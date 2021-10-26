Wildlife agencies to cancel Trump endangered species rules

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — President Joe Biden's administration is moving to cancel two environmental rollbacks under former President Donald Trump that limited habitat protections for imperiled plants and wildlife.
The proposal to drop the two Trump-era rules was slated to be announced Tuesday by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and National Marine Fisheries Service. It's part of a broad effort by the Biden administration to undo rules imposed under Trump that favored industry over the environment.