Wildfire threatens some Reno homes in dangerous winds

RENO, Nev. (AP) — One home was burning and dozens more were being evacuated Tuesday in a southwest Reno neighborhood where a wildfire whipped by dangerous winds forced road closures in the foothills of the Sierra.

Authorities ordered power cut off to about 7,000 residences and businesses ahead of the fire fueled by winds gusting in excess of 50 mph (80 kph).

Dozens of structures were threatened in the Caughlin Ranch area. KRNV-TV aired footage of one burning in the suburban neighborhood.

A main thoroughfare, McCarran Boulevard, was shut down in both directions.

Caughlin Ranch Elementary School has been placed on a precautionary code yellow lockdown because of the fire, but school police say it’s not currently threatened by the blaze that started at about 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Meanwhile, crews north of Reno are battling a vegetation fire that broke out along the California-Nevada line and has forced the closure of State Highway 70 near Vinton and Chilcoot, California. Authorities said some structures were threatened.

The wind was blowing in ahead of a Sierra storm the National Weather Service said was more powerful than one that carried winds gusting in excess of 100 mph (160 kph) last Friday.