Wildfire grows in Calaveras County countryside

ANGELS CAMP, Calif. (AP) — A wildfire in Calaveras County has grown to nearly 2 square miles (5 square kilometers) acres, Cal Fire said Wednesday.

Hundreds of firefighters responded after the fire erupted Tuesday in countryside near New Hogan Lake, and overnight gained 10% containment.

Cal Fire urged people to stay out of the area in the Sierra Nevada foothills about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of Sacramento.

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for critical fire weather conditions in the Sacramento Valley, the northern San Joaquin Valley and the Delta region.

Forecasters said building high pressure will bring gusty north to easterly winds through Thursday afternoon, and humidity levels will be low.