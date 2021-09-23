Widow sues pilot's estate over helicopter crash in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — The widow of a passenger killed in a helicopter crash in Georgia is suing the pilot's estate and two helicopter companies, saying the aircraft should never have been flying in poor weather.

All three people on board were killed when the helicopter went down Sept. 15 in the Oconee National Forest, including passenger Charles Ogilvie, whose widow filed the lawsuit Thursday. The suit filed by Stephy Ogilvie identifies the pilot as Alister Pereira and accuses him of failing to properly monitor the weather and not stopping the flight when he knew of low clouds, low visibility and rain in the area.