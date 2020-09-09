Wichita man arrested after child accidentally shoots man

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A man who showed two children a gun and then left it locked and unattended has been arrested after one of the children accidentally shot and killed a man at a Wichita home, police said.

Christian Enrique Concha, 21, was arrested Tuesday night after officers found Jeremy Retana, 18, dead of a gunshot wound, police Capt. Jason Stephens said.

Stephens said Concha had shown a weapon to two children, ages 9 and 10, and then left it loaded and unattended while he left the house. A woman who was babysitting the children went with Concha, leaving the children with Retana.

The 9-year-old picked up the gun and accidentally fired it, hitting Retana, who died at the scene, Stephens said.

Concha was booked Tuesday night on possible charges of first-degree murder, aggravated child endangerment and domestic violence battery.