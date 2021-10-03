Why Democrats' climate goals may test their Latino appeal WILL WEISSERT, Associated Press Oct. 3, 2021 Updated: Oct. 3, 2021 8:22 a.m.
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (AP) — At a recent house party near the U.S.-Mexico border, the conversation with Democratic congressional candidate Rochelle Garza flowed from schools and taxes to immigration and efforts to convert an old railway line into a hiking trail.
One thing that didn't come up that Friday night over Corona beers and Domino's deep dish pizza: the effort by Democrats in Washington to use a massive federal spending package to beat back climate change.