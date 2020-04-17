Whitmer hopes to start reopening sectors of economy on May 1

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Friday she hopes to begin reopening parts of Michigan's economy on May 1.

Whitmer did not specifically identify which businesses may be allowed to open but said relaxing stay-home restrictions will come in phases. Her stay-at-home order, among the nation's toughest in a state hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic, is scheduled to expire on April 30.

“I am hopeful that come May 1, we will make some steps forward,” she said during a tele-town hall hosted by the Detroit Regional Chamber. She said she will elaborate further on her plans during multiple news conferences next week.