Like many, you’ve probably seen posts on your social media filled with green and yellow squares and may have wondered what is going on. The answer: the newest game that is taking the internet by storm.

Wordle is a daily word guessing game that is seeing increasing popularity across the internet. The objective is to guess a five-letter word using a structure very similar to that of the classic game Mastermind.

You have six guesses to come up with the correct word. Say you begin with the word GAMES, the game will let you know which letters are correct. After submitting, if any of the letters are green, then they are the correct letter in the correct spot. If they are yellow, then they are the correct letter in the wrong spot. And if they are grey, then they are not in the word at all.

Much of the game’s success is the connection it gives to others. Everyone who plays has the same opportunity and the same word that they can play only once per day. It has a similar connection that daily puzzles like the New York Times crossword puzzle provides, but with the opportunity to share and brag about your success without giving away the puzzle for those who haven’t yet played.

Like many other trends, the game has also provided the always entertaining opportunities of memes.

It has also provided a unique opportunity for some interesting craft projects.

The game doesn’t have an official app on the app stores, but rather is played through its website: www.powerlanguage.co.uk/wordle/.

Even the search engine Google has hopped on the band wagon. When searching the term "Wordle" the Google doodle on the screen transforms into the already iconic green and yellow block lettering.