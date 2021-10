RENO, Nev. (AP) — A wet prewinter storm is expected to bring heavy rain, snow and wind to Lake Tahoe and northern Nevada this weekend, with possible flooding on wildfire-scarred mountain hillsides.

The National Weather Service said Friday an “atmospheric river” is expected to funnel moisture toward the region, lowering mountain snow levels to elevations of about 6,000 feet (1,829 meters) on Monday and making travel difficult over Carson Pass and Mt. Rose Summit.