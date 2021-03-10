Western states chart diverging paths as water shortages loom SOPHIA EPPOLITO and FELICIA FONSECA, Associated Press/Report for America March 10, 2021 Updated: March 10, 2021 1:09 p.m.
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — As persistent drought and climate change threaten the Colorado River, several states that rely on the water acknowledge they likely won't get what they were promised a century ago.
But not Utah.
