West Virginia gov extends county's bar shutdown order

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has extended an order that closed all bars in Monongalia County for an additional 10 days due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The latest order is effective until Aug. 13. The county includes West Virginia University’s Morgantown campus. Students will start moving back into campus residence halls starting Aug. 15 for the fall semester.

Monongalia County has reported at least 900 confirmed virus cases, by far the most in the state, according to state health officials. More than half of the county's active cases are in the 20 to 29 age group,

Justice initially closed the county's bars on July 13. He extended the 10-day order on July 23 and again on Saturday.

The order does allow customers to purchase take-out food and drinks from Monongalia County bars. It also allows dining in bar areas of restaurants, hotels and other similar facilities.

Statewide, there have been at least 6,850 confirmed virus cases and 117 deaths, health officials said.

