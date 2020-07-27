West Virginia gives residents absentee ballot voting option

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — All West Virginia voters will have the option to use an absentee ballot in the November general election due to concerns with the coronavirus pandemic, Secretary of State Mac Warner said Monday.

Warner said in a statement that voters can apply for an absentee ballot using the “illness, injury or other medical reason which keeps me confined” as the excuse for completing the application.

“West Virginia voters should never have to choose between their health and their right to vote,” Warner said. “Let me be very clear. Any voter concerned about their health and safety because of COVID-19 will have the option to vote by absentee ballot.”

Starting Aug. 11, voters will be able to complete an absentee ballot application online. Those without online access can request absentee ballot application forms through their county clerks, who will send them by mail, Warner said.

For the June primary election, officials sent absentee ballot applications to all registered voters.