West Virginia delegate resigns after homophobic comments

A West Virginia county delegate resigned Saturday night after messages circulated online that allegedly show him making homophobic comments in a group chat.

Cabell County Delegate John Mandt Jr.'s resignation from the West Virginia House of Delegates is effective the end of Saturday, Republican House Speaker Roger Hanshaw said in a statement. Mandt, a Republican, was running for reelection in District 16.

Hanshaw said in a statement that Mandt approached him Saturday regarding stepping down from his role. Hanshaw said it is the “best course of action" for Mandt's family and business. Hanshaw also noted that Mandt's mother died earlier this year and that he's spending time taking care of his father.

Screenshots of what appears to be a Facebook group chat called The “Right" Stuff were posted on Twitter, showing homophobic comments and anti-gay slurs.

Jeffrey Ward, who is running for Huntington City Council District 4, told the Herald-Dispatch he was invited to join the group and confirmed that Mandt made the comments. But, Mandt has denied their authenticity and said they're fabricated.

“Everything electronic can be fabricated. It's by design, my family, my business are being attacked," Mandt wrote in a now-deleted Facebook post, in which he said he received threats.

Mandt did not immediately respond to The Associated Press late Saturday night.

The group message thread shows bigoted comments against gay people and Muslims, as well as disparaging remarks about other delegates and officials. At one point, Mandt allegedly used a homophobic slur.

Hanshaw, of Clay, also said in another statement that he saw the posts circulating on social media and that he spoke with Mandt, who stuck to denying the comments.

“I want to be very clear: I strongly condemn these comments and his type of rhetoric," Hanshaw said. “I don't care who said it — it's wrong and I want everyone to know there is no place for hatred or bigotry in our state, our political discourse or the West Virginia House of Delegates."

Under West Virginia law, the party of the preceding delegate submits three suggested people to fill a vacancy in the House of Delegates, and the governor appoints one to fill the position.