West Virginia court to hear appeal of school voucher ruling

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia's Supreme Court on Thursday scheduled arguments for this fall in the appeal of a lower court ruling that struck down a state-sponsored education voucher program.
The justices refused a request by Attorney General Patrick Morrisey to stay a Kanawha County judge's ruling involving the Hope Scholarship program pending the appeal. A law passed last year would have funneled state money into the program that incentivized families to pull their children out of K-12 public schools.