West Virginia bar exam will be given in July with distancing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia's Board of Law Examiners will go ahead with the bar examination this summer, with policies worked out with government and medical experts amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The dates for the exam are July 28 and 29. It will be given at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

Applicants, administrators and proctors may be screened before entering the site, with applicants not allowed to enter if their temperature is 100.4 degrees or higher, according to a news release from the state Supreme Court.

Applicants will have to be 6 feet apart when in line to enter or exit and during the exam. Only one applicant will sit at each table. Applicants, administrators and proctors also must wear masks.

Anyone traveling to West Virginia from out of state for the exam may be required to quarantine for 14 days before the exam, based on an executive order issued in March.