West Virginia Pumpkin Festival canceled due to pandemic

MILTON, W.Va. (AP) — A popular pumpkin festival in West Virginia has been canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The West Virginia Pumpkin Festival board voted Tuesday to call off this year's festival in Milton.

“The board is heartbroken over this decision,” the festival said on its Facebook page. “We have been monitoring the restrictions and guidelines set forth by the state government for fairs and festivals and we feel like there is no way for us to put on the festival that all of you have come to love.”

The festival was scheduled to be held in the first week of October. Vendors who have paid for booths will receive refunds starting this week, the board said.

The board said it is considering the possibility of offering virtual events and socially distanced activities.