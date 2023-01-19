West Shore Community College nursing students achieve 100% pass rate on NCLEX Boards

Photos courtesy of WSCC

SCOTTVILLE — West Shore Community College’s Nursing RN students achieved a 100% first time pass rate for the NCLEX Boards for the year 2022.

This accomplishment on its own is an outstanding achievement. In light of the Covid-19 pandemic, with more hurdles and restrictions to confront, the results are that much more remarkable. The national average pass rate, including universities, is 80.87%.



The NCLEX exam is used by state boards of nursing around the country for testing proficiency and granting licensure. After first completing WSCC’s state-approved education program that not only provides the necessary curriculum but also hands-on training for patient care, most students choose to take the NCLEX-RN, and obtain their RN license.



“Student success is attributed to student and faculty dedication,” said Shelley Boes, director of nursing and allied health at WSCC. “We are so proud to have a 100% first time pass rate for our RN program. To achieve this at a time of unprecedented stress on healthcare systems and protocols is a nod to the quality of instruction our faculty provide and the hard work of our students.”



Registration is currently open for the Nursing and Allied Health programs through March 1. To learn more visit https://www.westshore.edu/academics/degree-programs/nursing-allied-health/