West Shore Community College Humankind Series kicks off Sept. 8

SCOTTVILLE — After more than two years in a once-in-a-century pandemic, the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we work. Nearly 50% of Americans still work from home during part of each work week. What exactly is the future of work?

Year six of West Shore Community College’s Humankind Series will explore this question from multiple perspectives. Representative topics will include remote work, “the great resignation,” shortening the work week, work/life balance, full time vs. part work, and the role of work in the meaning of life.