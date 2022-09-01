Skip to main content
West Shore Community College Humankind Series kicks off Sept. 8

Future of work topic of discussion

WSCC dean of arts and sciences, Darby Johnsen will co-present a lecture on the future of work as part of the Humankind series to begin on Sept. 8.
Photo courtesy of WSCC

SCOTTVILLE — After more than two years in a once-in-a-century pandemic, the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we work. Nearly 50% of Americans still work from home during part of each work week. What exactly is the future of work?

Year six of West Shore Community College’s Humankind Series will explore this question from multiple perspectives. Representative topics will include remote work, “the great resignation,” shortening the work week, work/life balance, full time vs. part work, and the role of work in the meaning of life. 

The first event of this year’s series, “Asking Better Questions about the Future of Work,” co-presented by Darby Johnsen, dean of arts and sciences, and Patti Skinner, director of library services, will take place at 7:00 p.m., on Thursday, Sept.8, in the William M. Anderson Library on WSCC’s main campus. The event is free and open to everyone.

“During this hands-on workshop, participants will explore the art and science of question making using the Question Formulation Technique. They will leave with their questioning skills sharpened and ready for use in any facet of their lives—personal, professional, and academic,” said Johnsen. “The questions formulated by this group will be answered by future panels of experts in upcoming humankind events. Come ready to participate in the questioning process and leave energized!” 

“This event is a perfect way to kick off this year’s series,” said Dr. Matt Sanderson, WSCC professor of philosophy and ethics and chair of the humankind planning team. “Participants will be empowered to ask their own significant questions about the future of work. This is a great way to prepare our audiences for the rest of the series as they will leave equipped with their own unique questions they can ask throughout the rest of the year.” 

Humankind is WSCC’s arts and culture lecture series. The series consists of lectures, presentations, workshops, art exhibitions, film series, and much more. 

For more information about Humankind, please visit westshore.edu or contact Dr. Sanderson at mwsanderson@westshore.edu or 231-843-5937. 

 

Written By
Submitted to the Star
