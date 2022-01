The website FiveThirtyEight has released its NFL predictions and it has the Green Bay Packers winning the Super Bowl.

Earlier this week, the blogging and statistical analysis website released a chart of playoff chances and the Green Bay Packers topped the list as the favorites, with a 27% chance of winning the Super Bowl, the highest odds of any team in the playoffs.

Based on these forecasts, the Packers will most likely play the Chiefs as they are the only teams with above 35% chance of making it to the Super Bowl. (The predictions give the Chiefs a 38% chance of making it to the Super Bowl.) These are also the only two teams with more than a 15% chance of winning the Super Bowl, according to FiveThirtyEight's quarterback adjusted Elo forecast.

"Our quarterback-adjusted Elo model incorporates news reports to project likely starters for every upcoming game and uses our quarterback Elo ratings to adjust win probabilities for those games," FiveThirtyEight's prediction posted on its website states.

The model tapped to determine these rankings uses Elo ratings which are a measure of strength based on head-to-head results and quality of opponent, according to FiveThirtyEight.

Overall the Packers have a 77% chance of making the National Football Conference championship. The Titans have a 67% chance of making the American Football Conference championship game but still lag behind the Chiefs on odds to make it to the Super Bowl with the Titans at 31% chance to the Chiefs 38% chance.

Other teams entering the playoffs are not seeing as high of chances for making the Super Bowl and conference championships.

The Buccaneers are sitting well with a 52% chance of making NFC champs and a 24% chance of making it to the Super Bowl.

The Cowboys still have a 30% chance of making NFC champs with their current number 3 ranking and a 13% chance of making it into the Super Bowl.

The Bills are riding toward the middle of the group with a 27% chance of making AFC champions and 16% chance of making it into the Super Bowl.

The Rams are seeing a 20% chance of making NFC champs and a 7% chance of making it to the Super Bowl.

The Bengals are at a 24% chance of making AFC champs and an 8% chance of getting to the Super Bowl.

One of the last contenders, according to the data, are the Patriots with a 12% chance of AFC champs and only a 4% chance of making it to the Super Bowl.

The rest of the teams heading into the playoffs including the 49ers, the Cardinals, the Raiders, the Eagles and the Steelers are seeing chances under 10% to make conference champs and under 5% for even making it to the Super Bowl.

The next playoff game will be at 4:30 p.m. EST/3:30 p.m. CST Jan. 15 on NBC between the Raiders and the Bengals. This is a rematch of a Week 11 game where the Bengals won 32-13.