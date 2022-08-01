Watching al-Qaida chief's 'pattern of life' key to his death ZEKE MILLER and AAMER MADHANI, Associated Press Aug. 1, 2022 Updated: Aug. 1, 2022 10:44 p.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — As the sun was rising in Kabul on Sunday, two Hellfire missiles fired by a U.S. drone ended Ayman al-Zawahri's decade-long reign as the leader of al-Qaida. The seeds of the audacious counterterrorism operation had been planted over many months.
U.S. officials had built a scale model of the safe house where al-Zawahri had been located, and brought it into the White House Situation Room to show President Joe Biden. They knew al-Zawahri was partial to sitting on the home's balcony.
ZEKE MILLER and AAMER MADHANI