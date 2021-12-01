Watchdog files 2nd complaint against Senate hopeful Greitens

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A federal elections watchdog group on Wednesday filed another complaint against former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, alleging that money from his old gubernatorial campaign was illegally spent on kickstarting his campaign to run for retiring U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt's seat.
The Campaign Legal Center, a Washington-based nonprofit, filed its complaint with the Missouri Ethics Commission against Greitens, who resigned in 2018 amid a sex scandal and other claims of campaign finance misconduct. He's running in a crowded Republican primary for Blunt's seat.