Washoe County schools close Monday due to wildfire smoke

RENO, Nev. (AP) — All K-12 schools in the Reno-Sparks area will be closed on Monday due to wildfire smoke that the Washoe County School District said made the air quality hazardous.

Smoke blowing over from the Dixie and Caldor fires in neighboring California has blanketed Northern Nevada on and off for weeks, leaving small particulate matter in the air and causing ash to rain on cars in some areas. The district delayed start times due to the smoke last Tuesday to wait for winds to disperse and push the fumes out of the area.