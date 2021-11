RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Washoe County sheriff's deputy has been fined $1,140 after pleading no contest to misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter in a Reno crash that killed a motorcyclist last October.

Judge Derek Dreiling of Reno Justice Court sentenced Deputy Jade Brinson on Tuesday in the death of 74-year-old Joel Edwards of Sparks

Edwards' family hoped Brinson would get some jail time and were disappointed by the sentence, said family attorney David Houston.

Edwards was killed Oct. 16 when Brinson made a left turn into Edwards' path while responding to reports of a drunk driver.

Brinson did not have his emergency lights or siren on and told investigators he didn't see Edwards coming.

With criminal proceedings over, Edwards' family will seek a financial settlement with Washoe County, Houston told KRNV-TV

Brinson remains a deputy and the Sheriff’s Office said its internal investigation was only just beginning now that the criminal case is over, officials said..

Sheriff Darin Balaam said in a statement that he was “deeply sorry" and that his heart went out to Edwards' family and friends.

“Likewise, my thoughts are with Deputy Jade Brinson and his family. I honor Deputy Brinson for standing in court today and taking responsibility for the events of that fateful evening," Balaam said.