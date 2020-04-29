Washoe County School District names new superintendent

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Kristen McNeill has been named the next superintendent of the Washoe County School District.

The board of trustees voted 6-1 on Tuesday to promote McNeill to the position. She had been serving as the interim superintendent since Traci Davis was ousted by the school board last July.

“I am truly grateful for your decision today,” McNeill said. “I know there will be challenging times ahead."

District officials announced nine finalists for the position in March, but suspended the search amid the coronavirus pandemic. Trustee Katy Simon Holland says the district spent $26,000 on the national search before suspending it.

“It’s hard to not go through every step we had laid out to do,” school board vice president Angela Taylor said. She added she was confident McNeill would have prevailed in the national search.

McNeill has been with district for more than 20 years, most recently appointed deputy superintendent in 2015. She also served as the district's director of State and Federal Programs/K-16 initiatives and chief strategies officer.

The board and legal counsel have yet to work out specifics surrounding her contract.