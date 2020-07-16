Washington state man sentenced to 20 years for shooting wife

BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — A Washington state man was sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison for shooting his wife in the legs during an argument.

Melvin Antonio Xavier III pleaded guilty in May to second-degree robbery, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, harassment and fourth-degree assault, The Kitsap Sun reported Wednesday.

Xavier also pleaded guilty to witness tampering and violation of a court order for asking his wife to recant her story during a phone conversation.

Kitsap County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Bassett sentenced him July 7 to serve 236 months of incarceration.

The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office responded to calls that a woman had been shot in Bremerton May 10.

Police say the couple's three children were at the home and one of them told investigators Xavier armed himself during an argument with his wife.

Xavier is a convicted felon prohibited from possessing firearms. Authorities found a shotgun, two pistols, multiple magazines and ammunition at the home.

Xavier apologized, saying he had a good job and was raising his family before falling victim to methamphetamine after four years of sobriety.