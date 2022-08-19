Washington state school shooter sentenced to 40 years

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Caleb Sharpe, who shot one classmate to death and wounded three others five years ago in a Washington state high school, apologized to his victims before he was sentenced Friday to at least 40 years in prison.
Sharpe, who was 15 at the time of the 2017 shootings, pleaded guilty early this year in Spokane County Superior Court. The 20-year-old Sharpe showed no emotion as Superior Court Judge Michael Price handed down a sentence that was twice what defense attorneys had requested.